On Nov. 2, Kirkwood residents will get a chance to weigh in on a potential new transportation development district, which would generate funds through a 1% citywide sales tax. If approved in the Nov. 2 general municipal election, Proposition 1 will generate funding for transportation-related projects such as roads and sidewalks.
According to a mailing sent to Kirkwood residents, the dedicated 1-cent sales tax represents a solution to aging roads and infrastructure without raising property taxes, as it would extend to everyone shopping in Kirkwood and not just residents. The district will be governed by a board of directors and exist as an independent political subdivision separate from the city and the special business district.
“The majority of the people who pay our city’s sales tax don’t live in Kirkwood, but they spend money shopping and dining here and use our streets in the process,” reads the flyer. “With Prop 1, these individuals will help fund the resurfacing and maintenance of our local roads.”
The flyer states that Prop 1 would allow projects that would “otherwise take decades to complete” to be addressed in the next three to five years, with repairs set to begin in summer 2022.
According to Communications Manager Freddy Doss, the city of Kirkwood considered several approaches to addressing the conditions of city streets, including federal funding. Doss said that while the city has been successful in receiving grant funding for street projects in the last several years, the city would be unable to seek grant money for neighborhood streets.
“There are only a few streets in town eligible for federal grants, like Kirkwood Road, Adams, Geyer and a few others,” he said. “Another approach considered was the use of general obligation bonds. These are bonds secured against property tax revenues, which would require the city to increase property taxes, which we did not want to do.”
Doss added that grant funding and bonds would give the city only a one-time infusion of funding, and would not address long-term needs. A bond issue would also create debt the city would be paying off long after repairs occur.
“A transportation development district would allow us … to tackle much-needed street repair and resurfacing projects, while also having a dedicated revenue source devoted to their ongoing maintenance and upkeep,” said Doss. “The cost would be shared by people that visit Kirkwood to shop and dine and use our roads in the process.”