Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.