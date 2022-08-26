With ongoing Prop R construction at the Kirkwood High School campus and the first home football game on Friday, Aug. 26, please note route adjustments to E.L. Lyons Memorial Stadium from the Dougherty Ferry lot.
Follow signage to the stadium entrance. Those parking on the Dougherty Ferry lot will need to walk around the building. Look for the paved walkway (fire lane) to the right of the building.
ADA parking spots are available on the Chopin and Essex lots. Those parking off Essex will not be impacted on their route to the stadium.