Cleaning staff paints over racist graffiti at Kirkwood High School. On Wednesday, Jan. 6, around 6:30 p.m., Kirkwood High School was vandalized with spray-painted racial slurs and hate speech about a retired staff member at KHS. North Kirkwood Middle School and Nipher Middle School reported similar incidents. Police have a few leads, but no names or answers. Kirkwood High School Principal Mike Havener has said he will be pressing charges as soon as the suspect is found. | photo by Riley Hogan