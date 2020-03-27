We need to examine the current land use within the Kirkwood School District to properly evaluate Proposition S. The St. Louis County website provides detailed information about each of the parcels owned by the Kirkwood School District and the district’s website offers information about school boundaries and enrollment.
Prop S will convert approximately 12 acres of existing green space along Lindemann into a new elementary school. I was surprised to learn the property does not have any frontage along Dougherty Ferry and the only entrance is from Lindemann. The layout of the property does not lend itself to an elementary school development.
The parcel size and enrollment of each elementary school and middle school is provided below:
Keysor, 4.82 acres, 555 students
N. Glendale, 5.94 acres, 605 students
Robinson, 8.58 acres, 509 students
Westchester, 10.3 acres, 538 students
Tillman, 11.24 acres, 508 students
Nipher Middle, 12.75 acres, 728 students
N. Kirkwood Middle, 33.71 acres, 638 students
Examining the parcels reveals that Robinson, Westchester and Tillman have an excess of property available for development. Turning the available green space at the three aforementioned schools appears to be the logical solution to our expanding enrollment. Remember, the Kirkwood School District converted green space to parking at North Glendale.
Developing the available land at three elementary schools, utilizing the existing infrastructure, and redrawing the school boundaries is a reasonable solution. The district has an abundance of land at existing schools that is ripe for development and should not develop the Lindemann property for an elementary school.
