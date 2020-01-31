As a parent of three children in Kirkwood — two in elementary school and one a toddler — I am writing in response to some viewpoints from recent letters regarding Prop S.
Prop S, an extension of the bond currently utilized by the district, would do many things, including creating additional classrooms at both middle schools and the high school, as well as addressing safety and security at multiple sites. In addition, it would add 19 elementary classrooms on the district’s Lindeman property, a 13-acre site that the Kirkwood School District has owned for over 50 years. A total of 25 classrooms would be added if Prop S passes.
Enrollment growth is real. The district is 1,000 students greater in the last 10 years, and is expected to grow by 700-plus students over the next five years. Demographic estimations are uncertain past that point. Some say the increase is temporary. For how long? We have had three birth rate declines in the last 10 years, and enrollment continues to increase. This is a destination community and district.
Redistricting at the elementary level will happen regardless of the outcome of the April ballot. With an additional school, this process can be more thoughtful and less disruptive to families. Furthermore, from an environmental perspective, the school will only take up four of the 13 acres. If the property is sold, no developer will leave nine acres of Kirkwood real estate untouched.
As someone who has lived in Kirkwood for almost 10 years and moved here in no small part for the schools, I implore you to educate yourselves on how Prop S addresses enrollment growth, school safety and accessibility issues throughout the Kirkwood School District.
Kirkwood