Between the outrageous increase in our property assessments, the increase of square footage being built, along with recent tax increases, I guess this means Kirkwood School District coffers are filled to the brim. This is just a guess.
My first thought is to propose, on the upcoming November ballot, an 18 percent rollback (average assessment increase in Kirkwood/Webster) of the most recent tax increase.
If that is not possible, all we can do is hope the school district does not squander or spend like drunken sailors (no offense to the drunken sailors community) this new found cash flow.
First, I hope the district does not hire additional layers of administration, just because they can.
Second, I hope they do not spend more on athletic fields.
Third, if they have to spend, I hope they would build a first-class facility that teaches our youth a trade. Not all kids are ready, skilled, want to, or can afford to go to college. Build something big enough that can house and train trades like welding, carpentry, electricity and automotive repair. Have these courses taught by retired union folks who really know the trade.
Last, I hope these new assessments and recent tax increases do not force those who have lived here for ages and are on a fixed income to sell their homes. God forbid if we have to read another letter about McMansions.
The number one thought, however, is to rollback a percentage of the recent tax increase.
Just my thoughts.
Gary L Agne
Kirkwood