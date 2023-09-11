Kirkwood School District staff members Patty Goeke and Tashia Nelson recently received two grants worth $500 each from the Missouri Retired Teachers Association Foundation.
Goeke, a science teacher at Nipher Middle School, received a grant for her submission titled, “Growing Vegetables and Herbs Hydroponically.” The funds will be used to purchase hydroponic gardening supplies benefiting Nipher students and the community.
Tashia Nelson, the technology specialist at Kirkwood High School, received a grant for her submission titled “Therapy Dog — Teaching is Heart Work.” The funds will be used to train the Kirkwood High School therapy dog, Pioneer Penny.
The grants were part of more than 150 awarded across the state this year, according to Sandy Berry, Missouri Retired Teachers Association Foundation board member.