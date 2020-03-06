I remember meeting my neighbor after we first moved to Kirkwood. She teared up talking about how much her family loved Keysor. It didn’t take long for Keysor to become our family’s second home, and I was the one tearing up when my middle son finished fifth grade.
A lot has changed in the decade I have lived here. Kirkwood’s residential landscape and commercial district are different. Older, smaller homes of empty nesters are being replaced by newer, larger homes with school-aged children.
I work in real estate, and every day I see families interested in moving into or staying in the Kirkwood School District. That interest is not slowing. While that can present challenges, such as the overcrowding facing the Kirkwood School District, it’s also a positive. The reputation of our schools continues to support our strong property values, and for many of us, our home is our largest financial investment.
Adding a sixth elementary will lead to change, which can be uncomfortable sometimes. But is it any more uncomfortable than the crowded classrooms and schools facing our kids? My kids thrived in smaller classes and calmer lunchrooms, in buildings where art and music weren’t relegated to carts, and where children needing instructional help weren’t sent to closets.
I support Prop S because I know our population will continue to grow, and I believe in our schools and teachers. Our schools remain the main draw to Kirkwood, and the standards we have set should be maintained to meet the expectations of our new residents and protect our investments.
Kirkwood