The Kirkwood School District’s projected timeline for renovations and construction funded through Proposition R has been extended.
The district recently completed the bidding process for renovations and construction at North Kirkwood Middle School, Nipher Middle School and Kirkwood High School. The package came in significantly over budget and would stretch planned contingency funds. The district is working on finding solutions that do not affect the ultimate results of planned construction.
“While there are some aspects of construction we cannot control, we can ensure we are clear, direct and transparent when challenges arise and changes are necessary,” said Superintendent David Ulrich. “Factors, including supply chain concerns and regional labor limitations, are requiring these changes to ensure we can fulfill our promises to add capacity to our schools.”
The updated construction completion date for North Kirkwood Middle School is May 2023, and October 2023 for Nipher Middle School and Kirkwood High School. The district also adjusted the timeframe for completion at Tillman Elementary School to October 2023. The second phase of Westchester Elementary School construction will be completed as planned by July 2023.
“Our hope is that additional flexibility in our timeframe will reduce the cost to a manageable amount and come in closer to our budget estimates,” said Mike Romay, chief financial officer.
Prop R was approved by voters in April 2021. Funds generated from Prop R will provide additional classrooms, security upgrades and accessibility improvements at all schools in the Kirkwood School District to increase capacity. Recently completed projects include HVAC improvements throughout the district, and new ADA entrances at North Glendale and Robinson elementary schools.