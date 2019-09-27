The Kirkwood School District will host two upcoming community forums, both focusing on student health and wellness:
• Monday, Sept. 30, 6 to 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 to 10 a.m.
Both forums will be held at the district’s Administrative Services Center, 11289 Manchester Road.
The conversation will be geared toward social and emotional wellness issues students are experiencing due to issues that originate in an online environment. District staff will also discuss the digital citizenship lessons that all students will take over the course of the school year.