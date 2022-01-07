The Kirkwood School District will host a hiring fair on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Administrative Services Center, 11289 Manchester Road.
The district is looking to fill positions currently open, as well as begin screening for the 2022-23 school year.
The hiring fair will include interviews with an opportunity to be offered a position on the spot. Multiple positions are available including classroom assistants, maintenance positions, substitute teachers, Adventure Club staff, custodians, substitute nurses, coaches, bus drivers and food service workers.
Visit kirkwoodschools.org/jobs for all postings. Call 314-213-6103 for more information.