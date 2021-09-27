The Kirkwood School District Board of Education introduced its 2021-22 property tax rates at a special meeting Monday evening, Sept. 20. The residential property rate is the lowest it has been in almost 30 years.
Chief Financial Officer Mike Romay reminded the board that just over 90% of the district’s revenue is funded by local property taxes. In 2020, the Kirkwood School District represented about 55% of Kirkwood residents’ total property tax bills.
Romay said as 2021 is a reassessment year, assessed valuation of property has gone up. Due to the Hancock Amendment, the district may only raise taxes from reassessment by 1.4% this year, and thus, rates have declined.
The residential property rate sits at $3.5808 per $100 of assessed value. This means a resident with a house valued at $300,000 would pay roughly $2,041 in property taxes.
The commercial property rate stands at $5.1685 per $100. The personal property rate now stands at $5.2495 per $100. The agricultural rate is .9634 cents per $100 of assessed value.
This year, the district will also be permitted to recoup $401,407 in revenue that was withheld from assessment adjustments and refunds made for the 2019 and 2020 tax years.
The district also set the debt service tax rate at 27 cents per $100 of assessed value. The debt service tax rate is a separate tax rate that is based on the amount needed to pay the annual principal and interest payments due on the district’s general obligation bonds. The district expects to receive $4,727,671 from debt service tax collection this year.
A recommendation will be made at the Sept. 27 regular board meeting to set the rates.