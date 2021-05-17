The Kirkwood School District is seeking feedback from the community as it looks toward the next steps for the district.
The district’s strategic planning committee is asking community members to participate in a survey. To fill out the survey online, visit kirkwoodschools.org/survey. To request a paper copy by mail, call the Kirkwood District offices at 213-6102 and leave a message with an address.
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich requests all community members — future parents, past parents, and even those without children in the district — to share their thoughts.
“We value all voices in our Kirkwood School District community. Your feedback will allow us to create a “KSD Strategic Plan: A New Frontier,” which will guide the district for our students and schools. We appreciate you taking a few minutes to share your opinions,” said Ulrich.
After feedback is gathered, the strategic plan committee will evaluate the data and delineate common topics over several weeks of focus group meetings. The new strategic plan will be presented to the Kirkwood School District Board of Education in summer 2021.