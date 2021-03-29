As the April 6 municipal election looms, Kirkwood School District parents and community members must make an important decision — to vote or not to vote — for Proposition R, that is.
The $61-million zero-tax rate change bond issue will address current overcrowding, as well as security and accessibility issues within the district’s schools. It will provide additional classrooms and building expansions to accommodate current overcrowding issues, including 15 more classrooms at Kirkwood High School, up to 14 new classrooms at the middle schools and 14 elementary classrooms. The proposition also calls for improved accessibility and enhanced security in all buildings, as well as updated infrastructure.
If passed — a 57.143% voter approval is required — Prop R would allow the district to make improvements in all of its schools with the existing debt service levy. Existing tax rates would not go up; property owners would not see an increase in their taxes.
“Bonds are the only avenue available for public schools to fund major improvements,” Kirkwood School District Chief Financial Officer Mike Romay said, noting bond rates are currently below 1%. “We are asking the community for permission to restructure the current debt by issuing bonds to address overcrowding in our schools, and security and accessibility needs. The taxes will remain the same until the bonds are paid off in another 12 to 15 years.”
For all the improvements that Prop R includes, it does not include construction of a new elementary school, as did the widely-debated Prop S, which was struck down by voters in June 2020.
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said the school board listened to voices from the community, both in person and via survey — all of which largely agreed a new school was not the correct solution for the district.
“I spent time with people who were very supportive of Prop S, and I also spent time with folks that were against Prop S,” he said. “Unanimously, whether you were for or against it, everybody told me two things. First, they believe and know we have capacity and utilization issues in our schools. The second thing was support and understanding of our school district and the role it plays in our community. The solution we’ve come to (Prop R) shows we’ve listened.”
The proposal has drawn both support and criticism from parents and community members. District officials and proponents praise Prop R as a much-needed solution to overcrowding. Enrollment is predicted to grow by as much as 5% in the next few years, even if accounting for the effects of the pandemic, according to the results of a recent demographic study.
Points & Counterpoints
Many who will be voting “no” on the measure take issue with the cost of Prop R, even though it’s touted as a zero-tax rate increase. They argue that even though their taxes won’t increase under Prop R, if the measure fails to pass, tax rates would drop as the district pays off debts from 2010 sooner.
Stephanie Schmidt, who chairs the “Yes for Prop R” committee, reiterated that current property tax rates will not go up with the passage of Prop R — rather, the current rate of 27 cents per $100 of assessed value will stand as the bond is paid off.
“For the average home in Kirkwood, it’s about $176 a year toward the debt service levy. It’s basically 48 cents a day to reduce overcrowding in classrooms for 6,000 children,” said Schmidt. “For those people who think, ‘I don’t want to pay any taxes ever,’ I don’t have an answer for them. Kids deserve space to learn.”
For some, space is a big issue.
“I do not believe enrollment is growing as the district says it is,” said Bill McShane, who has grandchildren in Kirkwood schools and also takes issue with the cost of Prop R.
District officials have said enrollment growth is not subjective — it is a fact, and numbers are reported annually to the state.
While McShane understands the need for reorganization in school populations, he believes the problem can be solved by simply redistricting, an effort the district has started and will continue whether or not Prop R is successful.
The Kirkwood School District, however, has repeatedly said that redistricting alone will not fix the problem, noting that seven of its eight schools are currently over capacity.
But some parents remain skeptical. Matt Losse, who has three daughters in the district, said that while the cost of Prop R is a factor, his main concern is about the additional classrooms.
“It always has made me chuckle when the district says students are doing work in the hallways or under a stairwell,” said Losse, who is undecided about how he’ll vote on the measure. “When I was in elementary and middle school, we did the exact same thing. I personally thought it was fun.”
But Schmidt said this is a common misunderstanding, as the kids forced into atypical learning spaces are not average students, but those needing learning interventions. She said the lack of space has required some interventionists to double up, with two or more students being taught one-on-one in the same space.
“This isn’t Susie and Johnny doing a project in the hallway,” she said. “Kids are learning in spaces that are not intended for instruction. We’re putting our most vulnerable students out in public. At Tillman, they are under stairwells. They test in closets. At Westchester, kids get one-on-one interventions in a vestibule. There’s an interventionist whose desk is the radiator on the wall and they sit between the gym and the playground, by doors where kids go in and out.”
Losse acknowledges there are some issues with space, like the infamous “Tillman Shuffle,” in which school staff must quickly convert space in the gym for lunch, and vice versa, as the school lacks dedicated space for either. But he feels Tillman’s needs have been “held hostage” alongside larger propositions that Losse isn’t sure are necessary.
The district said adding new classrooms will also help eliminate the “Tillman Split,” in which students at Tillman Elementary are split between North Kirkwood and Nipher middle schools, possibly dividing friend groups. If capacity is increased, all Tillman students can move on to the same middle school.
In addition to classroom space, Prop R will add room for music and art across several schools to alleviate current issues. Nipher and North Kirkwood middle schools, for example, lack the space for the entire school band to practice together, requiring practice in the gym or cafeteria. At Westchester Elementary, music and art classes lack designated rooms altogether — teachers load up carts and travel from classroom to classroom.
Other Improvements
Aside from classroom and building additions, which account for less than half of what Prop R funds would be used for, the measure will provide for security, accessibility and infrastructure upgrades in district schools.
Safety and security improvements include the addition of secure entrances to improve visitor management, enclose connecting corridors and more security cameras. Instructional spaces for students with special needs will get improved accessibility, and library and media centers will also get upgrades. Prop R also includes the repair and maintenance of infrastructure such as heating and cooling.
“I have seen the overcrowding with my own eyes. I’ve seen the trouble with security and safety. It’s hard for people who haven’t been in the schools,” said Schmidt. “We have people who are thinking, ‘Oh, Kirkwood schools are great.’ And they are great, but they’re facing significant trouble. This isn’t OK. This isn’t the education standard I associate with Kirkwood.”
For the most part, Losse agrees.
“I’m still trying to go through everything,” he said. “Hopefully everybody gets out and votes so a majority of the community is heard.”
The Kirkwood School District has hosted numerous “Prop R Power Hours.” To view the recordings, visit www.facebook.com/KirkwoodSchoolDistrict.
What Will Prop R Do?
The Kirkwood School District recently shared preliminary site plans for additions and modifications to buildings across the district, should Prop R pass.
Plans are not final and conversations with all stakeholder groups will influence final designs. Major projects are listed below.
Tillman Elementary
• Multipurpose gymnasium
• A three-story, eight-classroom and library addition
• Outdoor learning environment created in an existing courtyard space
• Drive connecting the front parking area to the rear to streamline drop-off and pick-up procedures
• Expanded art suite with kiln room
Westchester Elementary
• Outdoor learning area
• Cafeteria expansion
• Art and music expansion with a kiln
• Major expansion housing eight classrooms and a new library
• Additional classrooms created by repurposing existing space
Student and Staff Services building
• Reconfiguration of administrative and warehouse space to streamline operations
• Additions to create separate spaces for operations, materials storage and shop class spaces
Keysor Elementary
• Door hardware changes to isolate gymnasium during after-hour rentals
• Secure vestibule added to the right side of the building
North Glendale Elementary,
• Security vestibule added to the main entrance
Robinson Elementary School
• Existing elevator brought up to modern standards
• Additional and upgraded restrooms
• Door hardware changes to isolate gymnasium during after-hour rentals
Kirkwood Early Child Center
• Walkway added around the building
• Overhangs at each of the exterior doors to give parents a safe, covered space as they enter
• Additional security vestibule, created from repurposed front office space, to serve as a visitor entrance
Nipher Middle School
• Three-story addition including a new music room and practice space, two additional classrooms and one renovated classroom.
North Kirkwood Middle School
• Additions to connect hallways to create looped corridors
• Current administrative suite converted to classrooms
• Track resurfaced
Kirkwood High School
• New welcome center
• Fifteen additional classrooms from both new construction and renovation
• Outside connector between two wings enclosed
• Secure access entrance added on the Essex Side of the building
Districtwide
• LED lighting upgrades
• Energy improvements
• Accessibility improvements
• Egress improvements
• ADA compliance