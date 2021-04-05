Proposition R is about keeping kids safe and giving them the tools and space they need to get the best education possible.
Seven of the district’s eight schools are currently over capacity. The district heard voters last time when they said they didn’t want to build a new school (when Prop S was defeated last year), so this proposal addresses overcrowding by adding new classrooms at existing schools without the need for a new campus.
At Kirkwood High School, this will mean students interested in engineering classes will no longer face being turned away due to lack of space. At the middle schools, music students will no longer be disrupting classes when they practice in nearby hallways and makeshift classrooms. And, at elementary schools like Tillman and Westchester, children will finally have access to suitable libraries that allow them to read and learn in a quiet space.
Beyond the necessary learning infrastructure updates, Prop R also addresses much-needed security upgrades that will help ensure our children are safer at school. The proposal will provide better monitoring, lighting and security checkpoints to prevent unwanted visitors from gaining access to schools.
This all comes without raising taxes. It’s being funded much in the same way you re-finance your mortgage when rates are low. District residents will see no change in their tax bill.
All of these actions will benefit our kids and our community. They will keep the Kirkwood School District among the best in the state. That in turn will keep the value of your home moving in the upward direction.
Please vote “Yes” on Prop R on April 6. It will allow us to maintain and improve one of the gems that makes us all so proud to live in Kirkwood.
George & Julie Sells
Kirkwood