I had the privilege of serving on the Kirkwood R-7 School District Board of Education for more than 12 years from 1979 to 1992. My three children and two of my grandchildren were fortunate to be educated in the Kirkwood R-7 School District.
My dad, a Methodist minister, and our family have always believed that the most important thing you can do with your life is to invest it in something worthy, something that will last longer than you do, like planting a tree, supporting a church or a charity, or investing in the education of a child. On April 6, I will gladly support Prop R.
Robert Edmunds
Kirkwood