The Prop R bond proposal is billed as a zero-tax rate change issue. While a “Yes” vote will not increase the tax people pay to the debt service fund, people will not likely notice that on this year’s property tax. This is a reassessment year, so property tax will increase as property assessment will have increased. The Hancock amendment should hold the increase to 1.4% for the next two years.
The big surprise will come in the future. Prop R will add over 40 classrooms and other space to schools. I predict this will require hiring additional teachers and support staff. Additionally, an increase in expenditures for utilities can be expected. A “Yes” vote is a case of paying a little now, but paying a lot in the future.
Alan Hopefl
Kirkwood