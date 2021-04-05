Last year, some members of the Kirkwood R-7 community opposed a bond issue to help overcrowding in Kirkwood schools because it included building a new elementary school. The Kirkwood School District Board of Education listened to the community and is now asking voters to pass Prop R, calling for a zero-tax rate change bond issue that does not involve the construction of a new school.
District residents have reaped the benefit of a world class education and continue to reap the benefits of great home values because of commitments that they and others before them made to keeping Kirkwood area schools at the forefront of education in the St. Louis region. Prop R will not only protect our investment in our community, but also continue the traditions that have made the Kirkwood School District one of the most desirable destinations for home buyers and businesses alike.
Kirkwood schools are overcrowded. Our classrooms simply can’t accommodate more students without harming the district’s efforts to educate our kids. For more than 150 years, Kirkwood area families have benefited from doing what is right for their kids. Prop R will benefit many future generations of students and homeowners. It is a step, like others before us have taken, to make sure our district is the kind of place where families and children can thrive.
Please join us in voting “Yes” on Prop R. Prop R is “R”ight for kids and “R”ight for our community!
Ann & Mike Korte
Kirkwood