I am extremely upset with a flier that the Tax Fairly group left on my door this afternoon. The flier was hoping to encourage me to vote “No” on Prop R by using information to scare me. They list my address and an amount they say my taxes will increase should Prop R pass. The flier does not say how they came to that amount and I question its validity. Prop R is a zero-tax rate change bond issue. Existing tax rates would not go up.
I assume Tax Fairly used public information about my home’s value from the St. Louis County Department of Revenue to come up with their figure. I am furious that they would use the information in this way — honestly, I feel violated.
I have contacted the city, the St. Louis County Department of Revenue, the St. Louis County Board of Elections and the Missouri Ethic’s Commission. While the flier is within the limits of what is legal in a campaign, I feel that Tax Fairly has crossed the line. Just because it’s legal doesn’t make it morally right.
Furthermore, this flier has had the opposite effect on me. I will definitely vote “Yes” for Prop R.
Barbara Byrd
Kirkwood