The Kirkwood School District has become aware of positive coronavirus cases within the school community.
Though the number of cases has not been disclosed, the confirmed cases occurred at least 14 days after Kirkwood schools closed on March 13, according to a statement released by the district.
“COVID 19 is now identified as community spread in the St. Louis area, which means health officials will not contact the school district when there is a new case,” the statement said. “Any information we have has been shared directly with us by the person or family of someone with a positive COVID 19 diagnosis. As we continue to see more cases identified, we will not be able to verify and send notifications.”
The Kirkwood School District would like to take this opportunity to remind parents, students and the public that school grounds, parking lots, playgrounds, and tracks and fields are closed to the public as long as the county’s shelter-in-place order remains in effect.
“We understand the need to get out and walk or run, but please practice social distancing at all times,” the district said. “In the best interest of our school community, please stay off all public spaces.”
According to medical experts, the coronavirus can live on surfaces for days. People can catch COVID-19 by touching contaminated surfaces or objects – and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth. This makes public spaces a high contamination area. Playgrounds are especially susceptible as they are considered “high-touch” facilities. Also, it isn’t advisable to hold large gatherings on school parking lots or use a basketball or anything where multiple people are using the same equipment.