While the Kirkwood School District has not yet made a call on what school will look like in the fall for grades K-12, administrators and staff are preparing to reopen the Kirkwood Early Childhood Center on Monday, July 6.
Many things will be different when the center reopens, but teachers and staff members are excited to welcome back its children and families.
KECC provides a variety of options and programs for early childhood education for children and families from birth until the start of kindergarten. Those programs include half-day and full-day preschool, as well as a Summer Adventure Club program for grades K-5, and before- and after-school Adventure Club programs at all five Kirkwood elementary schools. Kirkwood Parents As Teachers is another program housed at KECC. In lieu of home visits during the past three months of the pandemic, parent educators have been conducting virtual visits with families.
When KECC reopens on July 6, there will be new hours, new protocols and safety measures in place. The re-entry plan is based on the most current guidelines from a variety of sources including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, St. Louis County Health Department, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri childcare facility licensure requirement and the KECC school nursing staff.
In some cases, KECC is implementing strategies that are stricter than some of the guidelines, according to Matt Bailey, assistant superintendent of data, interventions and supports for the district.
For example, even though there aren’t current guidelines in regards to a group size maximum at childcare facilities, KECC is limiting group sizes to 8-10 children.
The reentry plan includes the following components:
• Social distancing and group size strategies: Rooms will be divided in half and groups will be divided into small groups of 8-10 students. The same staff members will stay with the same group of students throughout the day.
• Daily health checks for staff and students
• Modification of drop-off and pick-up procedures
• Intensification of cleaning and disinfection efforts
• Vigilant hand washing efforts
• KECC will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It be closed on Fridays for intensive cleaning and disinfecting.
The plan was reviewed by the nursing staff at KECC and shared with staff for feedback. Adjustments were made and the plan was then shared with a parent group for review and feedback prior to being shared with all KECC parents. KECC also hosted Zoom sessions for parents to provide information and answer questions.
Bailey said district administrators and the KECC leadership team will constantly evaluate the plan to implement any adjustments needed to enhance safety and health.
“We’re excited to have the kids coming back and we’ll be re-evaluating this every single day to keep our kids and staff as safe as possible,” Bailey said.
Additionally, the KECC leadership team will continue to meet and develop protocols for opening Summer Adventure Club, with a targeted opening date of July 13. The district is looking at the possibility of using North Kirkwood Middle School as a new location for the Summer Adventure Club because it will allow for more rooms to be used, more outdoor spaces, and multiple entrances and exits.
Reopening Thoughts From Parents, Students & Staff
It’s clear from a recent survey the district launched that a majority of middle and high school students, along with parents and staff would prefer to attend school in person in the fall if possible.
Of the students who took the survey, 61% said they would prefer to return to school in person if possible, while 30% said they would prefer a combination of returning to school in person and online/remote learning. Students expressed the hardship of being isolated and many noted they learn better in a classroom setting.
Roughly 50% of district teachers and staff who responded to the survey said they would prefer to work in person if possible, while 18% said they would prefer to work remotely, and 32% said they weren’t sure how they felt at this point.
Of the 2,702 parent participants, 68% said they would prefer their children attend school in person, while 8% said they would prefer their children to continue learning remotely through online services.
In terms of transportation, 65% of parents said they could get their child to and from school on a daily basis while 9% said they could not and need bus transportation for their children.
Parents were also asked about how challenging childcare would be if the district must continue with online learning. Roughly 32 percent said it would be a “serious challenge,” 28% said it would be a “minor challenge” and another 28% said it would be “no challenge.”
Like other districts in the region, the Kirkwood School District hopes to have more details about its reentry plan by mid-July.
Congratulations For Condon
During its virtual meeting on Monday, June 22, the Kirkwood School District Board of Education recognized and thanked Michele Condon for her leadership as the district’s superintendent for the past two years and her many years of service in the district.
Condon served as principal at Nipher Middle School for nearly a decade before being appointed as the district’s interim superintendent in 2017. She became the superintendent in April 2018, served in that position for a year and then put her retirement on hold to serve as superintendent for one more year.
In addition to recognition from the board and colleagues, Condon was also presented with a proclamation (via the Zoom meeting) from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page recognizing her dedication to education and declaring June 22, 2020, as Michele Condon Day in St. Louis County.
The district’s new superintendent, David Ulrich, will take over on July 1.