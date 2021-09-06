Kirkwood High School has a current administrator who is the subject of numerous complaints of inappropriate sexual behavior, including reported or witnessed sexual harassment of students and subordinate staff. Kirkwood School District Superintendent Dr. David Ulrich, in a letter, assured the community that all current investigations of sexual abuse are closed, which means that information from victims and witnesses in this case has been ultimately disregarded.
As revealed in documents that the school board released in the Julie Backer censure and in interviews completed for the Encompass Resolution report (with names redacted), the original investigation of alleged sexual abuse of a student involving this administrator was deliberately mismanaged and the administrator was given special treatment. What outside investigative authority has Kirkwood been using to ensure that this latest investigation was any better? Encompass Resolution, appealed to as an authority by Dr. Ulrich, has clearly stated numerous times that their goal was to evaluate the school’s reporting processes (which revealed multiple failures and cover-ups in this previous case), not to reach legal conclusions or determine whether allegations were true.
A standard of criminal charges should not be necessary to remove a staff member whose behavior is detrimental to the whole community. It is clear that the Kirkwood School District continues to protect favored members of staff when sexual abuse or sexual harassment is involved. As a survivor of sexual abuse by a teacher at Kirkwood High School, I find this devastating. They can talk about policy and training all they want, but nothing has changed where it matters.
Katie Pappageorge
Seattle, Washington
Kirkwood High School class of ‘99