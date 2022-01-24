Calling all 2035 graduates! Kirkwood School District kindergarten registration is now open for all children who will be 5 years old by Aug. 1 for the 2022-2023 school year.
To register, visit kirkwoodschools.org/register. Laptop computers, desktop computers or tablet devices are recommended for registration. Using a smartphone is not recommended.
Enrollment continues to grow in the Kirkwood School District, which is why it is important to register early for all grades. Enrolling early allows time for schools to plan class schedules and placement of classrooms to maintain desired class size guidelines.