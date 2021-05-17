Following what some called a “heartbreaking” revelation, administrators are introducing a new comprehensive literacy instruction plan for Kirkwood School District students.
Bryan Painter, the district’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, presented data from K-8 students over several years during a recent school board work session. According to Painter, literacy and reading comprehension levels from December 2020 suggest students have been adversely affected by the pandemic, and that the percentage of students passing the literacy benchmark was already concerning prior to the pandemic.
Painter added that literacy is also an equity issue, demonstrating with two graphs — one with data from white students, another with data from Black students — how Black student literacy levels are far below those of their white peers. Several board members were disturbed by the data.
“This is heartbreaking,” said Kirkwood School Board Member Nikole Shurn. “My children are represented in those numbers.”
Facilitator Jenna Klenke-Galbreath said the district surveyed teachers in kindergarten through eighth grade to determine gaps in the learning process. Research revealed that the district has little consistency in how phonics are taught in early grades.
“Findings showed a resounding need for explicit phonics and word study resources, as well as professional learning around comprehensive literacy for all teachers,” said Klenke-Galbreath.
Administrators have developed a three-year plan to bring all teachers on board with new literacy instruction, as well as a consistent teaching tool — the Sonday system, a comprehensive line of materials designed to help educators provide multisensory reading instruction.
Teachers Maria Tutskey, Ken Peacock and Laura Grayson spoke of their experiences piloting the Sonday program with their students. All three said their classes have excelled under the program. Peacock said his first grade students have experienced “astronomic growth.”
“I’ve seen dramatic increases in their use of traditional spelling patterns and in their phonemes. I’ve seen some students who were stuck making the growth they really needed,” said Peacock.
Grayson, who teaches third grade, said the system utilizes kinesthetic learning. Students learn sounds and practice reading and writing them with whiteboards. If they get it wrong, students trace the sound with two fingers and try again. Written sounds develop into words and sentences, with studies eventually evolving to phrases, capitalization and punctuation. Struggling students are given additional time with the program through interventions.
“It’s been a joy to watch students have those ‘lightbulb moments’ in the classroom,” said Grayson. “If I don’t get to Sonday in my room, they’re asking for it. You know when students are asking for it, it’s a successful program.”
In addition to employing the Sonday system across the district, the district is introducing 35 days of literacy coaching for teachers per school during the next school year, with additional training in the following two school years. Teachers will also attend workshops on comprehensive literacy and the science of reading. Painter described the plan as “the most comprehensive in my time with the district.”
School Likely To Be Fully In-Person In Fall
Superintendent David Ulrich went over the results of a recent parent and student survey, revealing that 97% of students intend to, or are leaning toward, returning to school in person next year. Ulrich said school will likely be fully in-person, five days a week, but that Kirkwood School District families should still expect some COVID precautions and safety arrangements.
New Music Course
Kirkwood High School will have a new class next year: Music Production and Recording Techniques. The program will teach students the basics of live performing, including sound engineering and equipment, as well as coach them through the process of recording and mixing their own song. The class will be available for sophomores, juniors and seniors, and will have a cap of 20 students.