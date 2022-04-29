The community is invited to an immersive cultural experience at the Kirkwood School District’s second annual “Many Cultures One Kirkwood” event on Friday, April 29.
The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Tillman Elementary School, 803 Quan Ave.
The event will feature informational booths from countries including Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Chile, China, Cuba, France, Germany, Honduras, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Spain, Syria, Ukraine and the United Kingdom. Each country’s booth will feature items such as informational displays, food, instruments and photos.
The St. Louis Cultural Flamenco Society, Chilean singers, Mexican dancing, and the student Tillman Pepper Steppers group are scheduled to perform. The event is free and open to the public.