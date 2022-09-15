The Kirkwood School District is hosting the sixth annual unified flag football event, “Unified Night Lights,” on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Kirkwood High School.
Hundreds of students will come together in a unified flag football event. In a unified game, people with and without disabilities play together —side-by-side, shoulder-to-shoulder — in helping to provide a path to friendships and understanding. The inaugural event was held in 2016 with more than 200 participating.
The games are at E.L. Lyons Memorial Stadium, 801 W. Essex. Kirkwood High School varsity football players, cheerleaders, dance team members, musicians from the band and students with disabilities are partnering for this event. At 6 p.m., students will storm the field, cheer from the track, and play instruments from the pep band section in the bleachers. Games begin at 6:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Cash donations may be made at the door. Donations will go to the high school’s Special Education Department. Non-perishable food items will be collected to stock Kirkcare’s food pantry for the fall and winter months.
The first 200 fans in attendance will receive a Pioneer Bakery cookie and a chance to win an attendance gift card courtesy of Pioneer Bakery Café.