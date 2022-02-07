The Kirkwood School District Board of Education recently approved the appointments of Shiree Yeggins as the assistant principal of Pioneer Pathways and Courtney Ford as the assistant principal for the class of 2026.
Yeggins will succeed Romona Miller, who will retire July 1, 2022, after 30 years in education and 17 years at Kirkwood High School.
Ford will succeed Jeff Townsend, who will retire July 1, 2022, after 26 years in education and 14 years at Kirkwood High School.
Yeggins has been an educator for 21 years. She obtained her educational doctorate from Maryville University and has been a high school English teacher in the Riverview Gardens School District. Most recently, she has been an assistant principal at Webster Groves High School.
Courtney Ford has been an educator for 14 years. Ford obtained his educational doctorate from Maryville University and began his career as an elementary teacher, later moving to teach middle school. Most recently, he has been an assistant principal at McCluer High School.
“We are excited for the students, staff, parents and the entire school community,” said Kirkwood High School Principal Mike Havener. “I look forward to Dr. Yeggins’ and Dr. Ford’s work to ensure our students’ success.”