The Kirkwood School District Board of Education unanimously approved the hire of Jeremy Mapp as the executive director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at its regular meeting on Monday, May 23.
Mapp currently serves as director of inclusion, equity, and diversity for Lindbergh Schools. He was previously assistant principal of Keysor Elementary School in the Kirkwood School District, where he led the social-emotional learning work for students and staff with a priority on building relationships.
His additional experience as a former elementary and middle school teacher and a house parent at Joe’s Place, a house for homeless teenage boys in the Maplewood Rich-mond Heights School District, gives him a perspective of supporting students of diverse backgrounds, according to district officials.
“I am excited to welcome Dr. Mapp,” said Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich. “His past experience, as well as the skills he exhibited during a rigorous interview process, demonstrated that he is the right choice to move us forward as we continue to focus on equity, diversity and inclusion in our district.”
Mapp has a doctorate in educational leadership from Maryville University, and a master’s in elementary education and a bachelor’s in psychology from Truman State University.
Mapp succeeds Shonda Ambers-Phillips, who will become assistant superintendent of diversity, equity and inclusion in the Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District.