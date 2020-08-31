The Kirkwood School District has hired an independent organization to investigate the school culture and climate related to the reporting and handling of allegations for sexual abuse in the past, several of which have recently come to light.
The Kirkwood School Board approved hiring Encompass Resolution, LLC, during its meeting Monday night on Aug. 31. It is a woman-owned business that was established in 2007 and is based out of Kansas City, Missouri. The independent assessment cost will be $75,000, and its findings are expected to be complete by the end of December.
The district began looking for an organization to conduct an independent investigation in July after several allegations of sexual abuse by former teachers and coaches decades ago came to light when survivors began sharing their stories on the Kirkwood High School Alumni Facebook page.
Encompass Resolution will be investigating the school culture and climate related to the reporting and handling of allegations for sexual abuse, misconduct and inappropriate behavior. The goals of the investigation are to identify and investigate whether there have been previously unreported incidents or failures to take prompt and appropriate action in response to complaints; whether students, staff, and parents have confidence in reporting and know to whom and how they may do so; whether there has been appropriate follow-through in terms of consequences and supports when complaints are substantiated; and then, to identify, conduct training on, and help implement strategies to promote a positive school climate and culture.
“At Kirkwood Schools, the safety of our students is our highest priority,” Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said. “We are committed to this independent process. Encompass Resolution has a proven track record in these types of investigations. They will be working with the Kirkwood School District community and are familiar with trauma-informed interview approaches.They have years of experience in conducting relevant investigations in public school districts.”
Check back tomorrow for the Times' full story on this.