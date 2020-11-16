The Kirkwood School District Foundation is sponsoring the Chili Challenge 2020 to continue the Chili Bowl tradition and support local restaurants during the pandemic.
Beginning Nov. 19, community members are encouraged to buy chili (dine-in or carry out) from participating restaurants during Chili Challenge Week Nov. 19-25, no ticket required.
Participants may then go www.kirkwoodschools.org and vote for both the “Best Chili in Town” and “Most Original Chili.” Winners will be announced Thanksgiving Day.
Citizens can also participate via social media by posting pictures of themselves and others buying/eating chili and tagging each restaurant they visit using the hashtag #ksdfchili2020.
Participating restaurants include Amigos Cantina; Billy G’s; Bricktop’s; Dalie’s Smokehouse; Mike Duffy’s; J Greene’s Irish Pub; J.P. Fields West; Symbowl; and Three Kings Public House.