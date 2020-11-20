The Kirkwood School District Foundation is sponsoring the Chili Challenge 2020 to continue the Chili Bowl tradition and support local restaurants during the pandemic.
Beginning Nov. 19, community members are encouraged to buy chili (carry out) from participating restaurants during Chili Challenge Week, Nov. 19-25; no ticket required.
Participating restaurants include:
• Amigos Cantina
• Billy G’s
• Bricktop’s
• Dalie’s Smokehouse
• Mike Duffy’s
• J Greene’s Irish Pub
• J.P. Fields West
• Symbowl
• Three Kings Public House
Participants may then go online at kirkwoodfoundation.org to vote for both the “Best Chili in Town” and “Most Original Chili.” Winners will be announced Thanksgiving weekend.
Citizens can also participate via social media by posting pictures of themselves and others buying/eating chili and tagging each restaurant they visit using the hashtag #ksdfchili2020.
Anyone who makes an online donation to the Kirkwood School District Foundation during the Chili Challenge will automatically be registered for a Thanksgiving Day Raffle.
Community members can also go to Oberweis Dairy in Kirkwood between Nov. 19-25 and mention the Chili Challenge to receive a free upgrade to a waffle cone with the purchase of a scoop of ice cream.