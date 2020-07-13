Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich called for an independent investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by former Kirkwood High School teachers and coaches, and the school board unanimously gave its approval of the investigation at its meeting Monday night, July 13.
The allegations — made by several students against at least three former Kirkwood High School staff members that stem from incidents the victims say happened several years ago — recently surfaced on social media.
The investigation will cover the “culture and climate within our schools and the district related to the reporting and handling of allegations of sexual abuse, misconduct and inappropriate behavior,” said Ulrich, who assumed his role as the district’s new superintendent on July 1.
“In light of the recent allegations brought forward on the Kirkwood High School Alumni Facebook page, as well as reports received by our human resources department, I believe it is in the best interest of our students, staff and school community to bring in an outside organization to ensure transparency,” he added.
Ulrich said the investigation will also cover whether there have been previously unreported incidents or failures to take prompt and appropriate action in response to complaints — the victims who have come forward with their stories say there were, and that administrators ignored the abuse.
The complaints started surfacing last week after former Kirkwood High School student Katie Pappageorge posted allegations of sexual abuse by a teacher she had during high school in the late 1990s. Pappageorge, who gave the Times permission to use her name, detailed how a male teacher began grooming her as a freshman and that the relationship turned sexual during her sophomore year.
Though her post in the Kirkwood High School Alumni Facebook group was initially deleted, it was reposted several times and drew several comments — including some by other individuals alleging they had also been sexually abused by the same teacher during or around the same time period. Although Pappageorge named the teacher in her Facebook post, the Times is not naming the teacher because he has not been charged with a crime.
Pappageorge’s post also drew comments from former students who came forward with stories of sexual abuse by other Kirkwood High School teachers and coaches. The victims say their allegations weren’t ever fully addressed by school officials, that teachers facing complaints were allowed to stay at Kirkwood or quietly resign, and administrators turned a blind eye to the abuse.
Ulrich said he wants to honor the voices of the victims who have come forward, and be able to assure parents that when they sent their student to Kirkwood Schools they know beyond a shadow of a doubt that their children will have a positive experience.
“I believe that the only way to move forward is have an outside set of eyes look at this and investigate, examine our past practices and policies, and do this work in an open and transparent way so that we can use the information we find to move forward in a positive way,” Ulrich said.
The request for a proposal to hire a firm or organization to conduct the independent investigation will be posted for three weeks. A representative committee of staff members, parents and students led by Howard Fields, the district’s new assistant superintendent of human resources, will review the proposal. A recommendation will then be made at the next scheduled Kirkwood School Board meeting on Aug. 31.
“I believe the only way to move forward is to find a group or a firm that does this work, and do this in an open and transparent way so that we can move forward, honor their (victims’) voices, and use the information we find to move forward in a positive way,” Ulrich said.
The district is asking anyone who has information related to abuse, misconduct or inappropriate behavior by any current or former Kirkwood School District staff member to contact the district via an online form at www.kirkwoodschools.org/report, call 314.213.6100, ext. 7804 or email howard.fields@kirkwoodschools.org for Dr. Howard Fields, assistant superintendent of human resources or 314.213.6100 ext. 7809, or email cindi.nelson@kirkwoodschools.org for Cindi Nelson, director of human resources. We also encourage anyone who may have information to contact the Kirkwood Police Department.
The district is also offering counseling services to survivors. For those services, call the above numbers or complete the form at www.kirkwoodschools.org/report.
A group of Kirkwood High School alumni has started a petition demanding accountability and reform from the Kirkwood School District in light of the allegations, which can be viewed and signed here.
The Times will continue to cover this story as new developments arise.