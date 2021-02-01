The Kirkwood School District Board of Education on Jan. 25 approved a zero-tax rate change bond issue — Proposition R — to appear on the April 6 ballot. Prop R addresses overcrowding and security issues within the district’s schools.
The $61-million bond issue will provide additional classrooms and building expansions to accommodate the district’s current overcrowding issues, including 15 more classrooms at Kirkwood High School and up to 14 new classrooms at the middle schools.
The proposition also calls for improved accessibility and enhanced security in all buildings, as well as updated infrastructure. Most notably, Prop R does not include a new elementary school, as did the widely-debated Prop S, which was struck down by voters in June 2020.
If passed — a 57.143% voter approval is required — Prop R would allow the district to make improvements in all of its schools with the existing debt service levy. Property owners would not see an increase in their taxes.
“We have listened to our community and developed a plan that would address our current overcrowding needs without raising our property tax rate,” said Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich. “I understand that the current context of this pandemic will make this difficult. It would be tempting in the face of this disruption to say ‘wait.’ I’m here this evening because I don’t think we can wait.”
District officials say Prop R is needed to address the district’s current enrollment and projected growth. According to the results of a recent demographic data study, enrollment is projected to grow 4-5% in the next five years, even if accounting for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We understand that our parents, teachers and residents have experienced a long and challenging year with COVID-19,” said Kirkwood School Board President Chad Kavanaugh. “But while the pandemic will end, challenges with enrollment growth and lack of classroom spaces will not go away.”
The board’s unanimous vote to place Prop R on the ballot followed feedback from input sessions with administrators and a district-wide survey of Kirkwood parents, community members and staff. Of the 2,995 residents who took the survey, a majority acknowledged that schools in the Kirkwood School District are overcrowded and support facility improvements.
In addition to Prop R, a current redistricting effort is underway to adjust school populations. Goals include eliminating the “Tillman Split,” wherein students graduating Tillman Elementary School are divided between North Kirkwood and Nipher middle schools. Redistricting would also optimize school buildings for available space rather than equal population between schools.
To learn more about Prop R, visit www.kirkwoodschools.org.