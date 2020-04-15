The Kirkwood School District has announced alternate graduation plans for the class of 2020, as well as a perk for the graduating class — seniors may opt out of online learning for the remainder of the school year.
District officials stressed that the option is available for the class of 2020 only, and that students must have parental or guardian permission. For students choosing to opt out, third quarter grades will be frozen and final grades on their report cards will match the grades they had before spring break began on March 14.
“We thought this was a small thing we could do to help the seniors out,” Matt Bailey, assistant superintendent for data, intervention and supports, said during the Kirkwood School Board meeting on Monday, April 13. The meeting was conducted via Zoom.
Seniors who are failing a class or unsatisfied with their grades may continue with online learning until their last day of school on May 6.
The decision was also made not to have senior finals. The board waived a few other graduation requirements such as CPR training, as many seniors will not have an opportunity to fulfill that requirement with school closed for the remainder of the year.
Students currently taking AP courses for college credit are encouraged to continue the class to prepared for the end-of-course exam.
“In these unprecedented times, it is our hope that these options will be beneficial to our seniors and their families in ending the year on a positive note,” Kirkwood High School Principal Mike Havener wrote in a recent email sent to class of 2020 parents and students.
Havener also announced alternate graduation plans. The district has reserved two possible dates for graduation at the Chaifetz Arena — Saturday, June 20, and Saturday, July 11.
Alternate arrangements are also trying to be made for prom.
“We understand what’s at stake for the senior class,” Havener said. “We are still hopeful to hold some senior activities in the next couple of weeks/months.”
The district will continue to support all students and teachers for the remainder of the school year. Online learning, the provision of social and emotional wellness supports, and grab-and-go meals will continue to be provided. The board is also exploring summer school options.
Kirkwood School District Superintendent Michele Condon thanked the Kirkwood High School bands and their efforts to bring music to everyone from their porches on Thursday nights at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to join in the music.
Condon also reminded students and parents that there is no school — and therefore no online learning — on Thursday, April 16, and Friday, April 17.