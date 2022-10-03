The Kirkwood School District Board of Education on Sept. 26 approved property tax rates for the 2022-23 school year. Residents of the district will be seeing a small increase in their property taxes.
Up slightly from last year, the residential property tax rate was set at $3.6051 per $100 of assessed value. For a home valued at $420,000, the average price of homes in the area, a district resident would pay roughly $2,877 in property taxes a year.
Last year’s rate was $3.5808 per $100 of assessed value. District officials said the slight increase this year is due to a one-time recoupment rate in light of adjustments by St. Louis County after the appeals process during the previous year.
More than 90% of the district’s revenue is funded by local property taxes. In 2021, the Kirkwood School District taxes represented about 55.65% of Kirkwood residents’ total property tax bills.
The commercial property tax rate was set at $5.5472 per $100 of assessed value. The personal property tax rate was set at $5.2495 per $100, and the agricultural rate is $4.2613 per $100.