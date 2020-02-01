In a highly unusual and surprising move, the president of the Kirkwood School District Board of Education asked fellow board members during a special meeting Saturday, Feb. 1, to consider censuring another board member and recusing that member from the district’s current superintendent search.
Kirkwood School Board President Darnel Frost asked board members to consider these actions against board member Julie Backer, saying she has violated board policies and that many of her behaviors — recent and over the past several years – have been disrespectful and detrimental to a number of school administrators, staff members, other board members and the district.
Frost said in addition to violating policies of confidentiality regarding discussions that occurred during closed board sessions, which then changed the outcome of certain district decisions, Backer is negatively affecting the district’s search for its next superintendent. He alluded to a persistent push by Backer to hire a certain person for the position.
“A certain employee continues to be brought up as a want for interviewing, and I don’t believe she has the ability to be impartial in choosing the superintendent,” Frost said. “We need to recuse her from the process. The discussion and dialogue I’ve had with our consultant leads me to believe that.”
Frost said he has not taken the decision to bring this before the board – and the public – lightly. He said he doesn’t want to be in this position, but that he and the board cannot continue to tolerate behavior that undermines and damages the district’s credibility, which has happened in the past and is happening now because of Backer. He said Backer’s actions have negatively impacted two of the district’s past superintendent searches, suggesting her behavior has played a role in one superintendent’s departure and a potential candidate deciding not to take the position in another.
“I’ve thought long and hard about this,” Frost said about his decision to address the “elephant in the room” publicaly. “We can no longer, as a board, sit by and allow this behavior to happen because when it does, it seeps into our administration, our principals, our staff and then our classrooms … and that’s not fair to our kids. Some of the demeaning things that have been said (by Julie) have been very hurtful, to the point that we have employees considering legal recourse against us. We cannot allow a board member to treat our employees and staff members the way that some of them have been treated. This is a discussion we need to have. How we talk to each other matters – kindness matters.”
Board Member Jean-Marie Andrews backed Frost in bringing these actions back to the board at it’s next meeting, citing a list of several specific times Backer has been in violation of a board policy or her behaviors have been detrimental to staff members and/or the district. She claimed Backer has divulged confidential information to district employees, which then jeopardized the district. She also claimed Backer has put pressure on a district employee to destroy the recording of a public meeting during which she publicly disparaged the superintendent, and that she has put pressure on district employees in an attempt to influence the hiring or firing of certain administrators, among other things.
Board member Angie Bernardi, who was visibly distraught, called Andrews’ list “hearsay,” but Frost said he knew them to be truthful through his experiences as well.
Bernardi stressed the importance of Frost and the board having laid out the policies Backer has violated prior to taking any action.
“I don’t feel that we have all of the information that we need about the specific policy violations,” she said, suggesting more than once that the board should contact the Missouri School Board Association to discuss the legalities of taking these actions against a board member. “This is a very big deal, and we need to be very clear about what policies have been violated. This is a very serious action and we should be thoughtful and considerate. We need to also be kind to Julie, and give her a chance to respond.”
Other board members agreed, but Backer was not in attendance at Saturday’s meeting. Frost said although Backer had told him she would be there, she was not.
When reached by the Times after the meeting, Backer did not give a reason for her absence, but said she would be in touch.
“I would like to digest the content and I intend to respond soon,” she said.
Board members Jennifer Pangborn and Chad Kavanaugh said they realize that although sometime’s Backer’s “style” can be abrasive, she has made a number of contributions to the board.
“I realize that sometimes her style is not welcome, but she has had great ideas and I don’t want some of those messages to be lost,” Kavanaugh said. “I’m not saying there are things that don’t need to be done, but all I ask is that we use kindness. She is a member of our community, a friend of mine, a friend to many in the community … let’s just be in the spirit of not doing more harm than necessary.”
Frost agreed, but said Backer needs to be held accountable for her actions.
“I’m understanding and want to be fair to Julie, but I also want to be fair to our staff, our administration, the students and the community,” he said. “This is larger than fairness to Julie. We have lost administrators and employees that have had to deal with unfair treatment from Julie. We also have staff members that continue to be browbeat, and we are not stopping it. We need to stand up for the people in this district, and as a board we have to do what’s right.”
When other board members asked Frost if he had already tried to discuss and resolve these issues with Backer before bringing it to the board, he said yes, but that his attempts have not been successful.
Frost said he has already been in touch with an education attorney about the matter, and that the proper procedures are being put in place.
“The next step is that we compile specific policies and procedures to put this on the agenda for our next meeting,” Frost said before the special meeting adjourned.
The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Monday, Feb. 10, but it’s possible another special meeting could be called in regards to this matter.