Updated Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m.
After postponing a vote on a plan for returning to in-person learning at its meeting Monday night, the Kirkwood School District Board of Education is now set to take up the matter at a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1.
An electronic survey was sent to parents on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The survey asks parents to review the return to in-person learning plan, and choose the intention for their child until winter break — whether their child will return to in-person learning or continue online learning from home with a Kirkwood teacher. Surveys must be completed by noon on Thursday, Oct. 1. The board will hold its special meeting later that night.
At its hours-long meeting Monday, the board was to vote on the district's return to learning plan outlined by Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich, which currently calls for K-5 students to return to in-person learning Monday through Thursday, beginning Oct. 21 for the families who opt in for the rest of the semester. Parents will have the choice of sending their children back to school or continuing online learning. Under this model, Fridays would continue to be virtual learning days for all students and teachers so they can be prepared to pivot to at-home learning should the need arise.
Ulrich stressed that this plan is based on data from the St. Louis County Health Department that the rate of transmission of COVID-19 among elementary school age children continues to drop, as well as data from other school districts in the state that shows they have been able to mitigate the spread of the virus as students return to the classroom.
"The data tells us that we can have confidence that we can mitigate transmission at our schools," Ulrich said.
Those mitigation strategies will include mandatory mask wearing, frequent hand washing and hand sanitizing, increased disinfecting, social distancing, plastic barriers in classrooms, keeping the same groups of students together and several other measures.
"I do believe we can mitigate the risk of transmission in our schools," Ulrich added. "I do believe (a return to in-person learning for elementary school students) it's safe, and I do believe it’s what is best for kids. We know it's where our teachers do their best work, and we know it's where our students thrive. We know there are people on both sides of this, which is why we’ve worked so hard to follow the data."
More than 500 people tuned into the virtual meeting, and 74 people submitted public comments prior to the meeting. The comments included a mix of both support and opposition for elementary students returning to school in person. Many of those who made the case for a return to in-person learning noted the large number of other Missouri school districts who have made the return to classrooms while mitigating the spread of COVID-19. But there were plenty of people who voiced concern about sending students back to school too early, which could then lead to another shut down should an outbreak of the virus occur.
Kirkwood School Board members also had differing opinions. Although Kirkwood School Board President Chad Kavanaugh made a motion to approve the return to in-person learning plan the board had spent the past several hours discussing and Board Member Mark Boyko seconded, there was a reversal. Board Member Angie Bernardi made a motion to postpone a decision on the matter, which was then seconded by Board Member Darnel Frost. The board then voted to postpone the decision to an unspecified date and time.
Bernardi and Frost, along with Board Members Jean Marie Andrews, Jennifer Pangborn and Nikole Shurn, expressed a desire for more time to consider the plan, gather more information and send a survey to parents to see how many families would send their children back to school for in-person learning.
"This has been a very long and challenging night," Pangborn said. "We just got all of this information tonight. I'm still processing this, and I have lots more questions. We've already gotten lots of emails and questions from parents just in the time between the work session that started at 4:30 p.m. and now (9:30 p.m.) I want to get our kids back in school, but I'm not feeling like I have all of the information that I would like to, and I want parents to have all of that information, too."
The board then agreed to send the survey to parents on Tuesday, and meet again at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.
The Times will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.