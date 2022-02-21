The League of Women Voters Metro St. Louis will host a forum for candidates running for the Kirkwood School District Board of Education on Thursday, March 3, at 7 p.m., at Kirkwood High School’s Keating Theatre, 801 West Essex.
All candidates have been invited to the forum. In the order of filing, they are: Matthew Losse, Judy Moticka, Mark Boyko (incumbent), John Chong, Jason Baker, John (David) Sanders and Jeffrey Mintzlaff.
School board members serve three-year terms. Two positions on the Kirkwood School District Board of Education are up for grabs in the April 5 election.
The League of Women Voters is providing the public with an opportunity to submit questions in advance of the forum. Submit questions directly at forms.gle/LE987bSnfeNdUoiN9. The forum will be livestreamed at kirkwoodschools.org/candidateforum.