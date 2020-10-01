Kirkwood School District logo

The Kirkwood School District Board of Education approved a return to in-person learning plan for K-5 students during a special meeting Thursday night, Oct. 1.

The board's much anticipated vote on the plan was unanimous. Much to the frustration of many parents, the board delayed voting on the plan at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Sept. 28. The vote was delayed after some school board members asked for more information and additional time to consider the plan, and survey parents.

The survey, which was sent Tuesday and asked to be returned Thursday prior to the board's special meeting, asked all K-5 parents if their intent was to send their students back to in-person learning or continue online learning with a Kirkwood teacher for the remainder of the semester.
 
Of those who responded to the survey, roughly 87% of the district's elementary school parents selected a return to in-person learning for their child. Roughly 13% selected to continue online learning with a Kirkwood teacher for the remainder of the semester. Parents can choose either option for their child, and district leaders promised that virtual learning will remain rigorous and will not take a back seat to in-person learning.
 
The plan calls for the district's K-5 students to return to in-person learning Monday through Thursday for the families who opt in. Fridays will continue to be virtual learning days for all students and teachers so they can be prepared to pivot to at-home learning should the need arise.
 
Board members who moved to delay the vote on the plan during Monday's meeting said they were glad to get the results of the survey, and appreciated the additional information and answers to their questions that Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich had provided in the past three days. All board members on Thursday night said they were confident with the plan.
 
The district's middle schools and high school will continue online learning for now. 
 
Elementary Grade Level Schedule for a Phased-in Approach to Second Quarter

Oct. 12 and 13: No school for elementary students. Teachers and staff prepare classrooms and school routines with safety precautions for all.

Oct. 14, 15 and 16: Transition days for kindergarten through second grade students. Students opting for an in-person return to school to meet the teacher, build connections with classmates and become familiar with the routines of school. Students opting for at-home learning will meet the teacher and build connections with classmates via an online environment. 

Oct. 19 and 20: No school for students pre-K through 12th grade, as those days off were previously scheduled in the school calendar.

Oct. 21, 22, and 23: Transition days for third through fifth grade students (K-2 students already in school). Third through fifth grade students opting for an in-person return to school to meet the teacher, build connections with classmates and become familiar with the routines of school. Students opting for at-home learning will meet the teacher and build connections with classmates via an online environment. 

Oct. 26: Second quarter begins/Monday-Thursday in-person schedule for K-5 students who opted in. Fridays will continue to be a virtual learning day for all K-5 students for the remainder of the semester in order to ensure elementary students are prepared to pivot to at-home learning if the need arises.

