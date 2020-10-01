The Kirkwood School District Board of Education approved a return to in-person learning plan for K-5 students during a special meeting Thursday night, Oct. 1.
The board's much anticipated vote on the plan was unanimous. Much to the frustration of many parents, the board delayed voting on the plan at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Sept. 28. The vote was delayed after some school board members asked for more information and additional time to consider the plan, and survey parents.
Oct. 12 and 13: No school for elementary students. Teachers and staff prepare classrooms and school routines with safety precautions for all.
Oct. 14, 15 and 16: Transition days for kindergarten through second grade students. Students opting for an in-person return to school to meet the teacher, build connections with classmates and become familiar with the routines of school. Students opting for at-home learning will meet the teacher and build connections with classmates via an online environment.
Oct. 19 and 20: No school for students pre-K through 12th grade, as those days off were previously scheduled in the school calendar.
Oct. 21, 22, and 23: Transition days for third through fifth grade students (K-2 students already in school). Third through fifth grade students opting for an in-person return to school to meet the teacher, build connections with classmates and become familiar with the routines of school. Students opting for at-home learning will meet the teacher and build connections with classmates via an online environment.
Oct. 26: Second quarter begins/Monday-Thursday in-person schedule for K-5 students who opted in. Fridays will continue to be a virtual learning day for all K-5 students for the remainder of the semester in order to ensure elementary students are prepared to pivot to at-home learning if the need arises.
