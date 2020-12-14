The Kirkwood School District Board of Education held a special meeting on Thursday, Dec. 3, to discuss and approve the purchase of a Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization system to improve air quality in school buildings.
Chief Financial Officer Mike Romay recommended the board approve the system at a regular board meeting on Monday, Nov. 30, to be voted on at the board’s regular meeting on Dec. 14. In the interest of completing the installation before students arrive for the second semester, the vote was moved up.
“We believe this can significantly improve the air quality in our buildings,” Romay said. “It reduces mold, viruses including COVID-19, bacteria, dust, allergens and odors. This will be one additional layer of protection for our staff and students.”
The estimated cost to install the system in all Kirkwood schools is $1.2 million. Funding will come from a combination of CARES Act support and the district’s operating fund reserves.
Romay said in addition to health and wellness benefits, the system may increase cash flow, as each additional percentage point of student attendance earns the district an additional $93,000 in state funding. He added that the district hires 15-20 substitute teachers per day throughout the district, and reducing this number by only one constitutes savings of $19,500 per year.