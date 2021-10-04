Kirkwood residents had the opportunity to ask questions and share thoughts about an upcoming traffic safety effort during an interactive Zoom session on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Several years ago, the city of Kirkwood formed a task force committee and technical steering committee to help with the creation of a Vision Zero Action Plan. Vision Zero is a nationally-recognized strategy for eliminating all fatalities and serious injuries caused by traffic accidents.
While the process was put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic, Kirkwood’s Vision Zero discussion is now back on the table. The over 50 attendees of Tuesday night’s meeting heard an overview of upcoming steps to build the action plan, including collecting community feedback, developing a “toolbox” of solutions, and trying out safety techniques and demonstrations.
“Vision Zero is essentially a commitment to work toward eliminating traffic deaths because every life matters and no person should die from traffic incidents,” said Alia Awwad of Alta Planning and Design, one of Kirkwood’s planning consultants. “The premise is that incidents that happen on the road are preventable. In taking into consideration that human error will happen, we must develop strategies and systems that are forgiving.”
In addition to accounting for human error, one of the main principles of Vision Zero is that speed is a major factor in traffic deaths. According to data shared during the meeting, a pedestrian struck by a vehicle going 40 mph has a minimal chance of survival. Those odds are flipped if the vehicle is traveling at only 20 mph.
Awwad also shared crash data compiled over the past 10 years in Kirkwood. The city of Kirkwood averages 750 crashes per year, and experienced 101 fatal crashes or serious injuries during the 10-year period. Roughly 74% of those fatalities and major injuries occurred near or within intersections, and the most severe crashes involved cyclists or pedestrians struck by a vehicle. Many involved left turns or head-on collisions.
The most common reasons for severe crashes included distracted drivers, speeding drivers or drivers failing to yield. A large number of severe crashes occurred on main roads like Big Bend, Kirkwood and Manchester.
“The chance of survival is lower for cyclists and pedestrians,” added Awwad. “Only 2% of crashes involved pedestrians and bicyclists, but over a quarter of severe injuries and traffic deaths were cyclists or pedestrians.”
Awwad said numerous solutions may be implemented to make walking, biking and driving safer, including creating barriers between roadways and bike lanes, curb extensions, lower speed limits and educational campaigns.
Drivers may have noticed traffic cones narrowing Longview Boulevard between Oakcraft Drive and Claybrook Lane, which were placed as part of a
demonstration on Sept. 20 and will remain until Oct. 8. Awwad said two additional demonstrations will be implemented in October at locations to be determined to give Kirkwood residents a taste of how some safety measures will work.
The city will continue to collect citizen feedback via online survey until Tuesday, Oct. 5. Residents may also learn more about Vision Zero at the Kirkwood Police Open House event on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Kirkwood Police Station from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Following the closure of the survey, the city and its consulting partners will consolidate feedback, develop solutions to noted problems and draft the Vision Zero Action Plan by January 2022. Awwad said the city intends to finalize the plan by February.
Deputy Mayor Maggie Duwe, who is on the Vision Zero subcommittee and attended the Sept. 28 meeting, has long voiced her support for the effort.
“More than once I’ve come close to being hit by a speeding or negligent driver. A number of years ago, I almost hit someone on a bike while in my car. We all have work to do,” she said. “We must become kinder, slower, smarter, more aware … and so safer, alive and unhurt.
“This is a journey. There is no quick fix,” she continued. “It will be a fundamental change of how we travel the streets of Kirkwood. We can do this together and we must.”
Residents can learn more about the Vision Zero initiative and provide feedback via survey, which is available online until Tuesday, Oct. 5, at www.kirkwoodvisionzero.com.
Another meeting on walking and biking in Kirkwood will be held virtually on Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will learn about the Grant’s Trail Extension, which would connect the popular Grant’s Trail to key destinations around downtown Kirkwood, increasing transportation opportunities for pedestrians and cyclists. Access the meeting at https://tinyurl.com/tn4shne.