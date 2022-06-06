This year marks the 75th anniversary of Trinity Lutheran Church in Kirkwood.
Trinity began as a mission congregation of the United Lutheran Church in America in 1947. The first service was held on June 1, 1947, in the Masonic Lodge, 211 N. Harrison Ave. in Kirkwood, with the Rev Tressler Bolton serving as pastor.
Today, Trinity, an Evangelical Lutheran Church in America congregation, is located at 820 Lockett Road. The Rev. Carrie Hoth McElfresh has served as pastor since August 2020.
Pastor McElfresh accepted her call to minister to the people of Trinity in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. She has guided the congregation through the transition, beginning with virtual/online worship to outdoor worship in the spring and early summer of 2021, to finally resuming in-person worship, beginning in the summer of 2021.
Trinity has about 170 members, with Sunday School, Bible study and community outreach.
The congregation also supports a Parents’ Day Out program, led by Erika Duenwald. The PDO offers a Christian-based, half-day program for children from infants through age 5. It serves about 30 families from within the Kirkwood area and beyond.
Trinity is planning an anniversary celebration, to which the public is invited, on Sept. 11.