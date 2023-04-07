In a field of nearly 400 women, Kirkwood’s Sadie Smith finished first at the GO! St. Louis Marathon on Sunday, April 2.
Smith, 44, crossed the line in a time of 2:58:29, making her the first female finisher out of 385 women who ran the 26.2-mile race in downtown St. Louis last weekend. It also means she holds the new state record for women her age, which was previously 3:04:41.
Additionally, Smith’s 2:58:29 finish, which breaks down to a pace of roughly six minutes and 49 seconds per mile, earned her an overall ranking of 34 out of the total 1,067 GO! St. Louis Marathon participants — men and women. It was also her 19th marathon in under three hours in the past 22 months.
“My bucket is full to the brim this morning,” the seasoned marathoner, wife and mom of two said following the race. “Hometown marathon win, sub 3:00 in Missouri, state marathon record for my age, and lots and lots of friends out and about.”
But this isn’t Smith’s first time breaking the tape. She’s been the overall winner at five smaller marathons, and the first female in an additional 12 marathons. She also has a top three female finish in 29 states, and is working toward that goal in all 50.
Despite those accolades and accomplishments, being the first female finisher at the 2023 GO! St. Louis Marathon was unlike any other for Smith.
“This particular win was very special,” she said. “The GO! was supposed to be my 50-state finish (running a marathon in all 50 states) back in 2020, but the race was canceled due to the onset of the pandemic.
“Sunday was my 92nd full marathon, but the first one that I’ve run in my hometown, which made it such a more fun experience,” Smith added. “It was great to start the morning with the Big River Running crew, and I loved seeing so many friendly, familiar faces along the course. The overall win was unexpected, but very exciting.”
Smith has made headlines before — most recently in 2022, when she became the first female to run a marathon in under three hours and 30 minutes in all 50 states. She dubbed that endeavor “Sadie’s 50 Sub 3:30,” which is quite an accomplishment at any age.
Prior to that, she joined an elite ranking as only the 10th woman to run a marathon in all 50 states within a Boston Marathon-qualifying time. For her age cohort of women 40-44 that meant running all 50 marathons in less than three hours and 40 minutes.
Smith is now running down an even faster goal.
“I’m actively trying to get a sub 3:10 in every state, which is the Boston Marathon-qualifying time for men my age.”
