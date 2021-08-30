With the 2021 Olympic games in Tokyo wrapped up, a 90-year-old Kirkwood resident reminisces on his own athletic endeavors. Otto “Bunny” Broeder, Jr., who lives at Aberdeen Heights Retirement Community in Kirkwood, was once an Olympic hopeful.
“I was in the ROTC program at the University of Iowa,” said Broeder. “When I was a junior, we were supposed to go to a camp for the summer. They let me go to the Olympic tryouts for diving instead.”
Broeder grew up diving at the Shaw Park swimming pool in Clayton. A standout in the sport, he traveled across Missouri as a teen, giving diving demonstrations alongside champion diver Ken Willard.
Broeder attended the University of Iowa on a football scholarship, but freshmen weren’t allowed to play, so he started diving at the school’s pool to keep in shape during his first year. There, he was approached by a coach who offered him the same scholarship to join the diving team.
While he didn’t quite make the cut for the Olympics — he placed fourth and only the top two athletes were taken — Broeder didn’t give up on diving. He was designated an All-American diver at the University of Iowa. Following graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and its diving team, which earned him a spot representing the branch in the Pan-American Games.
Broeder continued to dive until he was around 50 years old. He still continues to swim regularly, and exercises four days a week with his wife.
“Nice Flyin,’ Bunny”
Diving wasn’t Broeder’s only passion. Taught to fly a plane by diver pal Willard at age 15, Broeder was just as comfortable in the skies as in the water.
Following his four-year stint in the U.S. Air Force, he took a job with Ozark Airlines as a commercial pilot, a career that would span two decades. While there, his nickname, “Bunny,” took on a new meaning.
“Ozark Airlines took care of the Playboy airplane. I got to fly that quite a bit,” he said. “Hugh Hefner liked Bunny to fly.”
Though an interesting coincidence, Broeder’s nickname didn’t originate from his time flying the Playboy mogul’s private plane.
“My sister picked me up when I was born and said I cuddled just like a little bunny. That’s how it started,” he said.
Under Hefner’s instructions, Broeder trained his fellow bunnies — the Playboy Bunnies, that is — to serve as stewardesses aboard his aircraft. The women learned emergency procedures, exit protocols and everything necessary to keep things safe for Hefner and his guests.
Expected to stay in the cockpit, Broeder didn’t see much of Hefner or the goings-on happening in the cabin, but Hefner always offered the pilot praise when deplaning.
“He would say, “Nice flyin,’ Bunny,” said Broeder.
Broeder’s career as a commercial pilot was cut short at age 57, when a heart attack grounded him. Though he still ventured through the skies in smaller planes well into his 80s, Broeder spent the rest of his professional life as a flight safety instructor.
Now in his 90s, Broeder looks back fondly on his life as a pilot and diver. He and his wife continue to be active in their community at Aberdeen Heights.
“I rarely sit down,” he said.