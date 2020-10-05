State Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood, hopes to unseat incumbent state Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Ballwin, in District 15 on Nov. 4. Both candidates are experienced in the statehouse and have a strong base of supporters.
Lavender has made health care a top issue in the COVID-19 pandemic. She said state Republicans must stop saying they can’t fund the Medicaid expansion passed by voters earlier this year. Lavender also said it is unconscionable for GOP legislators like Koenig to try to outlaw Obamacare and the coverage of pre-existing conditions in a time when Missouri COVID cases are spiking.
Koenig is not backing off from the conservative issues that brought him to the “dance” for terms in both the House and Senate. He describes himself as 100% anti-abortion, while pledging to protect and expand Second Amendment rights in the state.
Lavender voted against the “guns everywhere” House bill, which axes past restrictions on guns and allows open carry of high-powered weapons. She said she fears that the open prevalence of guns will lead to more bloodshed.
“Mass shootings cannot be our new normal,” said Lavender. “I support background checks on all gun sales. I also have filed legislation to allow a court to intervene if someone is a danger to themselves or others — and remove a gun from them for up to a year. ”
Koenig declared at the end of this year’s session that he was proud to have supported passage of a bill establishing a Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights, which includes rights and protections for survivors of sexual assault during any medical examination or interaction with law enforcement.
“This bill also establishes a statewide tele-health network to provide forensic exams for victims of sexual assault,” noted Koenig. “I believe this action further demonstrates our state’s commitment to supporting victims of sexual assault by giving them the protections and rights they deserve.”
Lavender said she is proud to have reached across the aisle in a bipartisan effort to support legislation that will benefit state residents. She said Koenig has not reciprocated and has supported extreme legislation on guns, abortion, access to health care services and more.
“I have attempted to forge a moderate path; my opponent has done none of that,” said Lavender. “He apparently is anti-science because he and his team are out campaigning in a pandemic without masks. He also has nothing to say about climate change, which science tells us is real, as we see the storms and wildfires across our country.”
Koenig has said he will not support anything that hurts businesses or that raises taxes on companies. He said he does oppose handouts to big business, because of a commitment to jobs and small business.
Lavender said the way to create jobs and new business growth is to support science. She said science points to the need to support health care access, to promote green energy over polluters and to teach real science in schools rather than creationism.
Senate District 15 includes parts of Sunset Hills, Ballwin, Manchester and Kirkwood. Multiple requests for comment to Koenig by this newspaper and other St. Louis area publications have gone unanswered.