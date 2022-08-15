Kirkwood resident Jonathan Whiting battled the Atlantic Ocean for 9.5 hours during his recent attempt to swim across the English Channel.
With 12.5 of the channel’s 21 miles completed and his safety the priority, Whiting’s swim to raise cancer research funds in honor of his late wife ended with an exhausted smile of gratitude.
“I fought four-foot waves and rough tide flows for as long as I could,” Whiting said of his attempt to swim the English Channel during the night of July 28-29.
“Seaweed felt more like sea rope. At times, at the top of waves, I was higher than the people in my pilot boat,” he added. “It was emotional, but so rewarding.”
Whiting, 60, returned home on Aug. 3. Webster-Kirkwood Times readers may recall that this challenge was a very personal one for Whiting. He embarked on the bold endeavor to raise funds to combat cholangiocarcinoma cancer, an obscure bile duct cancer that took the life of his 53-year-old wife, Lori, on Oct. 11, 2016.
Whiting trained for the swim for two years, which included plunging himself into baths filled with four, seven-pound bags of ice. He also worked with California-based coach and retired competitive swimmer Carol Brieter, who conquered the English Channel in 1983.
In preparation of Whiting’s channel swim, Breiter ensured that he completed a 10-mile swim in Hawaii and a six-hour swim in 57-degree Lake Tahoe water at 6,237 feet above sea level.
“I put my life aside for the past two years to train for this, and I’m overwhelmed by the support of so many people,” Whiting said.
“I work through the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, and they told me that more than 5,000 people were following me online and watching me that night. I could truly feel their support while I was in the water, and it makes such a difference,” Whiting continued, adding that he felt his late wife’s presence during the swim, as well as throughout the journey.
“I wasn’t nervous. I was ready to go — more like ‘let me in there,’” he said. “I was swimming for Lori, but I was also swimming to help people in the future. I felt empowered, excited, and yes, nauseous toward the end.”
Whiting said the waters were so rough during his attempt to swim the channel that even coach Brieter was getting seasick in the escort boat despite an anti-motion sickness patch and having taken prescription medicine.
Having completed 12.5 miles in 9.5 hours into his English Channel attempt, Whiting said it became his longest swim ever. He said he typically swims two miles an hour in an indoor pool, so his channel attempt was equivalent to swimming roughly 19 miles in a pool. It was also the first time he swam through baby whale poop.
The English Channel is 21 miles straight across. Due to tides and currents, the swimming route is an S-pattern, making it closer to 26-28 miles. Historically, it takes anywhere from seven to 27 hours to complete the swim. The water temperature is 57-60 degrees Fahrenheit.
Only 1 in 10 people who attempt it complete the swim. Only 1,775 solo swimmers have completed the swim since records dated from 1875. Swimmers aren’t allowed to touch another human while completing the route — food and beverages have to be delivered by a long pole from the escort/pilot boat.
Whiting said 13 boat pilots are key in an attempt to swim the channel.
“They’re local, licensed professionals who know the water and conditions, typically for their entire lives,” Whiting said. “They book the swims for three years out, and the only reason I got in when I did was due to a cancellation.”
Whiting’s original swimming window was between July 17-23, 2022. He was seeded second, which meant one person would get dibs on the swim based on weather conditions.
“I got to England four days earlier, and at first thought I was going to swim on July 22, but we couldn’t due to dangerous water conditions,” he said. “The decision whether to go is up to your pilot, and the wind has to be under 12 miles per hour. The last week of July turns into stronger neap tides due to alignment with the moon. It was either that or I’d have to wait until at least June 2023 for another turn.”
On July 28, Whiting said he got up thinking he was going to start swimming at 4 a.m. Then his start time was moved to 8 a.m. It was ultimately delayed to 10:30 p.m., which meant he swam after being awake and waiting all day. Whiting swam throughout the night until roughly 8 a.m. the next day.
“The locals call these up-and-down waiting periods the ‘Dover Coaster,’” he said.
Before leaving England, Whiting said he took a one-hour, “goodbye swim” around the English Channel. He plans to keep swimming and perhaps make another attempt to swim to the channel in 15 years once he’s 75 years old so he can become the oldest swimmer to complete the challenge.
“I feel like I’ve got it in me,” he added.
Whiting is grateful for the support he’s received along this journey. He thanks his employer, Hutson Gobble LLC, a Webster Groves certified public accounting firm staff, for allowing him the time off and for matching employees’ donations to the cause.
Whiting is also grateful to Barb Frances, owner of Sugar Shack in Kirkwood. Frances laminated and posted the Webster-Kirkwood Times story from June 2021 about Whiting’s endeavor in her shop with a container labeled, “Change for the Channel” to help collect donations for the cause.
Whiting has raised $32,800 toward his $100,000 goal. To donate to his efforts for cholangiocarcinoma, visit 21MilesOfHope.org. Donors also can text TeamCCF9 to 71777.