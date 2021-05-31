Kirkwood High School sophomore Jacob Buchek, 16, has been accepted to and will attend Interlochen Arts Camp, the nation’s premier multidisciplinary summer arts program for aspiring artists in grades 3-12.
Buchek, the son of Jason and Jennifer Buchek, will study tuba at Interlochen, which is located in northern Michigan.
Buchek is part of the Wind Ensemble at Kirkwood High School. He also participates in the Webster University Young People’s Symphonic Orchestra and the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra. He achieved a gold performance for his MSHASSA Solo and Ensemble Festival playing Alexander Lebedev’s Concerto in One Movement. He also made the St. Louis All-Suburban Band and the Missouri Bandmasters All State Band.
With a global alumni base that includes creative leaders in the arts and many other fields, Interlochen Arts Camp has been at the forefront of arts education for nearly a century. Approximately 10% of the nation’s professional orchestra musicians have roots at Interlochen and the alumni community has been awarded nearly 100 Grammy Awards.
In addition to hundreds of performances, presentations and readings by young artists, Interlochen brings leading artists to its northern Michigan campus. In recent years, guest artists have included Joshua Bell, Diana Ross, Wynton Marsalis, Yo-Yo Ma, Lady Antebellum, Harry Connick Jr. and many more.