Kirkwood’s Heart-to-Heart Tutoring is looking for tutors for the fall semester to help with one-on-one tutoring for students not at grade level in reading.
Tutors meet with students weekly on Wednesdays for one-hour sessions at the Lemmie Building in Meacham Park in Kirkwood. Tutors do not have to have a background in education to tutor. All tutors are provided with the necessary training and materials.
Heart-to-Heart Tutoring is a consortium of Kirkwood area churches and community members that was formed to address the education gap issues experienced by many Kirkwood students. The group supports elementary students primarily in first through third grade. Heart-to-Heart partners with Kirkwood School District to identify children who are not at grade level in their learning.
“Our main goal is to build relationships with the students, but our other goal is to get all the students reading at grade level,” volunteer tutor Kathy Ury said.
Those interested in volunteering can call 314-966-8167 ext. 133 or email Heart2Heart@kirkwoodumc.org.