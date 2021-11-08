After decades of writing advertising copy and a book about his hero Charlie Chaplin, it’s no wonder that Kirkwood’s Gerry Mandel can’t stop expressing himself. The lively retiree has stuff to say — about “stuff.”
Up until now, Mandel has found outlets for his musings with his two blogs: HeyYouHoser.blogspot.com, and the unique TimeWithCharlieChaplin.blogspot.com.
Mandel laments that most young people aren’t familiar with the movie star and humorist Chaplin. The late English filmmaker and composer may be most famous for his role as the tramp in “Modern Times” and “The Great Dictator.”
“Chaplin is a personal hero of mine,” said Mandel. “Most people don’t know he was a lonely man in Hollywood and really had only one close friend, actor and screenwriter Douglas Fairbanks of ‘Zorro.’
“I find Chaplin’s unrelenting focus on ‘getting it right’ and ‘making it perfect’ inspirational,” Mandel continued. “He went from the London slums to the most famous man in the world — certainly the funniest and just a huge influence on filmmaking.”
Mandel readily admits his own writing doesn’t reflect Chaplin’s ability with his gags, satire and comedy. However, Mandel tries to emulate the master.
His book, “Shadow and Substance: My Time With Charlie Chaplin,” is a novel celebrating his hero. Now he has scribed a new tome titled, “Selected Writings.” The writings are chosen from Mandel’s own vast reservoir of the written word.
According to Mandel, the one element that binds his observations is a sense of humor. He said he is inspired by Chaplin, Ray Bradbury, Mark Twain, Erik Larson, Dave Barry and “one of the funniest observers” of our present epoch, Andy Borowitz.
Mandel’s “Selected Writings”
Mandel’s book is divided into four windows on the uneven landscape of his amusing mind. The section, “Random Musings,” takes a humorous look at the mundane, while his “Personal Meanderings” section covers some contemporary topics.
In “Essays, Poems, Gag Letters,” he give samples of his literary work. And, no surprise, he also includes five chapters from his Chaplin book.
“I often wonder what Chaplin would make of the world today and states like Missouri,” said Mandel. “I’m now working on another Chaplin book about the making of ‘The Great Dictator.’
“Chaplin took on Hitler and Nazi Germany when the rest of Hollywood backed away,” added Mandel. “It’s a compelling story and one that is so relevant today when so many politicians are putting the welfare of the United States in second place.”
Mandel loves to write with the accompaniment of jazz, blues and just music in general. Mandel regards music as essential therapy. He said it has helped his writing and pushed him to always do better.
“I’ve seen what music can do with people who have lost their memory or need something to get through the day — or the next hour,” said Mandel. “Older memory patients who have been diagnosed with a high degree of loss suddenly remember so much with the lyrics to an old song.”
Mandel also has an appreciation of other forms of art, such as painting and sculpture.
“Sculptor Harry Weber is one of my best friends and a man I deeply admire for his talent and accomplishments,” he said. “He actually did the book cover, which is a drawing Harry did of me, not a sculpture.
“I highly recommend his work: Lewis and Clark on the St. Louis Riverfront, his Harriett and Dred Scott at the old courthouse, his Tennessee Williams in the Central West End and his collection of St. Louis Cardinals is just huge,” he continued.
St. Louis Adman Mandel
A 1967 Washington University graduate in business, Mandel started his professional career as a copywriter with Roman Advertising in the late 1960s. He then moved to Gardner Advertising and to D’Arcy Advertising.
It was the “Great Age of St. Louis Advertising.” Major corporations were still a presence and hadn’t moved out of the Gateway City yet. A large and deep pool of creative people worked in the “ad biz,” who were incredibly talented, according to Mandel.
“Gardner and to D’Arcy were the two ad powerhouses in St. Louis,” he said. “I worked on several exciting brands — Budweiser, Busch Beer, Puppy Chow, Chuck Wagon dog food, Southwestern Bell … it’s a long list. I loved my job, my career. It gave me the tools I love to use — writing, music, film, editing, travel. I still get a kick when someone sends me a link to an old Bud commercial I worked on.”
Mandel is proud of ad slogans he minted that became popular, but he doesn’t want them on his headstone. He also said he barely understands “today’s ad game” and is glad he’s not playing.
Mandel is mostly advertising his “Selected Writings” by word of mouth. He said he hopes the book will become a stocking stuffer, even though he admits he prefers Thanksgiving to Christmas.
“I stay out of stores playing that holiday music,” said Mandel. “That’s why Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. It’s about family and togetherness and there are no gifts — pretty nice.”
However, if readers do want to give the gift of a Mandel book, they can order them at 503spidermandel@gmail.com until they hit the bookstores.