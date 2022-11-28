Author Thomas Wolfe wrote: “You can’t go home again.” He clearly didn’t grow up on Forest Glen Lane in Kirkwood.
There are 22 homes on this quaint little street, located off Geyer Road just south of St. Louis Community College-Meramec. Six of the houses are second or third-generation residents.
Street parties are filled with laughter as current residents exchange stories of childhood adventures, like sneaking grapes from the Marianist Brother’s orchards at the end of the street.
“Way before Amazon, fresh milk and eggs were delivered straight to our doorstep,” recalled Janet Verbarg, a resident since 1960.
Forest Glen is rich in history. Francis and Margaret Deck bought their home in 1947. Francis Deck designed church interiors, furniture, mosaics and stained glass throughout the country in his home studio. His artwork can be seen in the St. Peter’s Church in Kirkwood. Their son, Tony Deck, and his wife, Tracy, purchased the home in 2001, and they continued the tradition by raising their own children in Forest Glen.
In 1953, Ron and Rose Marie Johnson and Ron’s parents, Jack and Susie, left their small flat on West Papin in St. Louis for their home in Kirkwood. The Johnson family loved Forest Glen, and lived there the rest of their lives. When Rose Marie passed away in 2019, her son, Donny, moved into the house were he was raised.
Norman and Phyllis Coats moved to Forest Glen in 1961 when their youngest daughter, Janet, was just six months old. The Coats lived on Forest Glen until Norman’s passing in 2011.
Now Janet Verbarg, their daughter moved back home with her husband, Rob, in 2012. During a major renovation, the Verbargs found a notice in the wall signed by Kirkwood’s chief electrical inspector dated 1937.
In 2011, when Verbarg’s oldest child, Jessica Rodriguez, and her husband, Peter, found a house for sale on Forest Glen, they couldn’t resist. Now their three children are enjoying new adventures on Forest Glen with their grandparents only four doors away.
Albert and Loreta Pardieck bought their Forest Glen home in 1964. Daughter Marianne and husband David Powell purchased the family home in 1985. They raised their two children there, and are now visited by grandchildren who enjoy the neighborhood.
Finally, in 1983, Katye Branham moved to Forest Glen with her daughter, Leslie Water, and granddaughter, Holly Tanaka. Tanaka purchased the home from her grandmother in 2008 and now lives on Forest Glen with her husband, Brian.
With apologies to Thomas Wolfe, one can indeed go home, and the residents of Forest Glen are proof.
This story was submitted by Tim Coats and Janet Verbarg.